Just about every coach likes to talk about the vast improvement between the first and the second game of the season. Massey is no different.
Despite the defense being on the field a long time in the second half against UNC Pembroke, it showed a lot of promise and speed. The 4-2-5 scheme that Massey and co-coordinator Tremayne Henry has revamped is based on getting to the football.
The Rams did a good job in the first game, but can’t spend that much time on the field and expect to win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.