There have days throughout the pandemic when I thought there could be no way to play college football this fall. On other days, the optimism would be flowing that we would see football again at Bowman Gray Stadium this fall.
As the country slowly reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that things are getting back to normal — or the new normal. Let’s hope that trend continues, and on Sept. 5 the Rams will be playing their opener at Bowman Gray Stadium against UNC Pembroke.
The reality for WSSU is, because it plays in such a big stadium (with room for 17,000), social distancing will not be a problem. For most games, other than homecoming, the Rams are lucky to get to 8,000 fans. That leaves fans plenty of room to spread out and make it safe for all involved.
Last week I had an in-depth Zoom video call with Etienne Thomas, the Rams’ energetic athletics director. She has no problem answering questions and giving her opinion when needed.
We hit on plenty of subjects during the interview. Maybe that’s why I’m a little more optimistic, especially when students have been told they can report back to campus on Aug. 17.
Some more news hit earlier this week with the women’s basketball program and the contract extension for L’Tona Lamonte.
It’s no secret that, despite some devastating injuries to key players last season, the Rams somehow got to the CIAA Tournament semifinals. Lamonte and her assistant coaches have been working hard on the recruiting trail, and there’s a chance the Rams will have 10 new players this season. That should answer any questions about a lack of depth.
Another factor to consider this fall for college football is that games could still be played, but without fans in the stands. My personal opinion is that this could happen at the big Division I schools where the stadiums are big but so is the fan support.
Arthur Hardin, who works at WSSU, is a referee in the ACC and he gave me his take on what might be ahead for college football.
As we enter the early summer I hope everybody stays safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.