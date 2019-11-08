Much was made about the switch in offensive coordinators when Lawrence Kershaw was named by Massey to run the offense. Quarterback Dominique Graves, however, hasn’t been as efficient as he was last year as a freshman; he went 4-1 as a starter in 2018.
The Rams were shutout 21-0 last week by Shaw, the first time they have been shutout in 104 games. Graves heads into this game completing 55% of his passes (103 for 188) for 1,314 yards with eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
Last season, WSSU averaged 27 points and went 5-4, but this season, the Rams are averaging just 18 points per game.
