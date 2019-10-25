It’s taken some time for the WSSU offensive line to find its stride but in the last two games it has really been effective. Running backs Farrell Murchison and Quarderman Sloan each rushed for more than 100 yards last week.
Murchison gave a lot of the credit to the offensive line. Lineman Josh Peoples says that means a lot when a running back praises the line.
“We are glad when the running backs give our offensive line credit because there aren’t a lot of people who give credit to us in the trenches,” Peoples said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.