For three Winston-Salem State students hoping to get inside of the Gaines Center to watch the basketball games on Thursday night, they were not taking any chances.
Around 3:30 p.m., armed with their student identification cards, Anesha Johnson, Carrington Wise-Smith and Aabriah Rice were the first to arrive at the student entrance to the Gaines Center. The reason was so they would get first crack at sitting anywhere in the student section.
“I wasn’t taking any chances,” said Johnson, who is a sophomore transfer from Fayetteville. “I waited too long (last Saturday), and I couldn’t get in to see the game against Fayetteville State. I made sure to be here early.”
It hasn’t been easy for students to get into the Gaines Center this season, even though they get in free because of their athletic fees that each student pays. When the 2,700-seat arena fills up, usually before the men’s game starts, then students can’t get in. Enrollment is just over 5,500, and students have been encouraged to come early to games all season.
Wise-Smith, a freshman from Charlotte, has also missed games because of her late arrival to the Gaines Center.
“The games are so well attended and it fills up in there pretty fast,” Wise-Smith said before going inside to an empty gym at around 4:30 p.m.
Three three settled into the bleachers on the first two rows. Johnson got in the first row at center court wearing a Cam Newton jersey. Wise-Smith and Rice settled in one row up from Johnson and stayed for both the women's and the men's games.
Rice, a freshman from Concord, said it was important to get to the Gaines Center early enough to get a good seat. Wearing a Kobe Bryant No. 8 jersey she settled into her bleacher seat for jersey night.
“We are all excited to get in there and support the teams,” Rice said. “I had some other things I needed to be doing but this was important. And we know how exciting the games are and with Johnson C. Smith and the rivalry we couldn’t miss this.”
The line for at the student gate to get into the Gaines Center had around 200 in at 4:30 p.m. when the doors finally opened.
WSSU isn’t alone among small or even major colleges where all students can't get in to watch basketball. At North Carolina there is a lottery system for the undergrads.
There have been some rumblings about possible expansion of the Gaines Center, which was built in the late 1970s when WSSU had about 2,000 students. Other than the wood floor that’s been replaced a few times since the building opened, there’s never been any major work done.
Etienne Thomas, the athletics director who took over on Jan. 1, said she will take her time in figuring out what the entire athletics program needs in conjunction with the master plan of the entire university.
“This gym needs to be expanded,” Wise-Smith said.
The Rams will hit the road on Saturday and make the short trip to Salisbury to take on Livingstone in another key women's-men's doubleheader. New Trent is also one of the smallest gyms in the CIAA and holds only about 1,500.
Rice pointed out that including Thursday night’s game there are only three home games left.
“It’s such a great time when you go to the games because you meet new friends and we get to see exciting games,” Rice said, “but to do that you have to get here early.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.