I feel like we’ve been here before with a hurricane bearing down on North Carolina.
Last year as Winston-Salem State tried to play UNC Pembroke at Bowman Gray Stadium, power outages and long bus rides for UNC Pembroke to and from its campus made for one of the longest games in history. It was played over two days as the Rams finally won it.
Now with Hurricane Dorian coming, WSSU’s game at UNC Pembroke on Thursday might be in jeopardy. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., but at this point nobody knows how hard Dorian will hit and where its remnants might be going.
But during game week we forge on, and to highlight one of the Rams’ strengths this season I wrote about the secondary which has talent and is experienced.
The Rams’ secondary had 14 interceptions last season in nine games, and all of the starters are back this season. That bodes well for the Rams and Robert Massey, the interim head coach.
As football season draws closer, I get asked all the time about how good the Rams can be. I try to predict their regular-season record, and I think they should have a good year based on the maturity of quarterback Dominique Graves and an experienced secondary.
It might just be enough to get them to the CIAA championship game again.
