Louisville is in the driver’s seat for an ACC championship, its 10-1 record putting the Cardinals one game ahead of Florida State and 1½ games ahead of Duke (before the Blue Devils’ game at Boston College on Tuesday night) in the regular-season standings.
The Cardinals are on an eight-game winning streak, the last three of which have been decided by 18, 17 and 20 points.
