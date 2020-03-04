Justice Kithcart, a junior transfer from Old Dominion, was in a familiar place last weekend in Charlotte.
Kithcart was in an arena celebrating with teammates after another conference championship. This time it was the CIAA championship as Winston-Salem State rallied to beat Fayetteville State 63-62.
That made it two conference championships in two seasons for Kithcart, who played in a reserve role for the Monarchs last season when they won the Conference USA tournament championship over Western Kentucky.
The winning mentality that Kithcart, a shooting guard, brought with him as one of four Division I transfers to WSSU has paid dividends this season. Kithcart then played one game in the NCAA Tournament the next week for the Monarchs in a loss to Purdue. He’ll also get a chance to play in the Division II Tournament next week for the Rams.
“We definitely brought something to the culture of this team,” Kitchart said. “I was just part of a championship last season at Old Dominion, so I brought the winning mentality but I think it’s all about playing together and for each other so that’s the biggest thing.”
Landing Division I transfers is a way of life in the CIAA, but it’s not always easy to blend those different personalities together.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his two assistants (Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith) not only blended Kithcart into the team’s rotation but also landed two starters (Jon Hicklin and Jaylen Alston) from the Division I ranks. Hicklin came from James Madison where he saw little playing time, and Alston came from Gardner-Webb where he barely got off the bench.
The fourth D-I transfer was sharp-shooting Dontae Caldwell, who came from Maryland-Eastern Shore. Caldwell came in as a senior transfer so this is his lone season with the Rams, but the California native has embraced his teammates. He played for Bobby Collins, a former WSSU coach, at Maryland-Eastern Shore.
"I've had a blast with these guys," Caldwell said.
The blend of D-I transfers with the holdovers from last year’s team was a perfect recipe that added up to a 19-10 record and the school’s first CIAA title in eight years.
Rob Colon, the leading scorer and a senior who signed with WSSU out of high school, says the newcomers have made major contributions.
“You can tell when it got to tournament time those guys have been in the spotlight before,” Colon said. “They weren’t nervous at all and they do all good things for us so those four guys all added something to this team in a big way.”
Kithcart played in 29 games last season for the Monarchs averaging 5.4 points per game. He also played one season at Pittsburgh before sitting out a season as a transfer to ODU.
“I just needed a change of scenery and it was nothing against Coach (Jeff) Jones (of ODU) or the guys,” Kithcart said.
One of the luxuries that Division II programs have is if players transfer down from Division I they don’t have to sit out a season. If the NCAA passes the legislation where Division I players can transfer to another Division I program once in their careers that will certainly impact the Division II level.
That’s something to worry about in the future, but the reality for the Rams is those four who came aboard this season have been great additions.
“We had an impact on the culture for sure,” Alston said. “We all came in and saw Coach Hill’s vision. We’ve been able to play together and understand his philosophy, and we’ve just been able to understand where everybody was coming from.”
The Rams also learned earlier this season that Hill and his assistants weren’t playing favorites when team rules were broken. Alston, Xavier Fennell and Melvin Huntley Jr. were all suspended for a key conference game for breaking team rules in mid-January.
The suspensions certainly got the attention of the Rams, who lost that game to Elizabeth City State. The Rams ended up going 10-2 the rest of the regular-season and were co-champions of the CIAA’s Southern Division.
“I can’t remember what it was,” Alston said about whey he received a one-game suspension. “I think that really kind of makes you understand it’s a team game, and we are all in this together. That was a lesson we all learned.”
Wilson said there’s not a set of guidelines to how teams come together during a season. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but it worked for the Rams.
“It’s a process,” Wilson said about taking on Division I transfers. “There’s a lot behind the scenes when you take on Division I transfers with more meetings, film work and just getting them on board with everything. But those four guys all bought in and we got something good out of it.”
What helped get Hicklin to WSSU was that Beckwith was an AAU coach of Hicklin’s in the Raleigh area a few years ago.
“Anybody can get Division I players as transfers but can you get the best out of those players?,” Beckwith said. “For us, even though we brought four Division I transfers in, we felt like they were the type of players who could mesh with this team and fit in.”
On Sunday night the Rams will find out who they will play in the Atlantic Regional with the NCAA Tournament starting on March 12.
Kithcart only got to play in one NCAA Tournament game last season with Old Dominion. He’s hoping to play in more NCAA games this time around.
“The season isn’t over,” he said, “now we are trying to get a national championship.”
