Coach Robert Massey says the Rams need to tackle better in their second game of the season.

There’s always a lot of excitement around Winston-Salem State’s home opener in football, and that will be the case again on Saturday against Catawba.

Game time at Bowman Gray Stadium is at 6 p.m. (WSNC 90.5 FM).

Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, was upbeat last week despite his team giving up 17 unanswered points in the second half in a 27-21 loss. The reason for that optimism was the correctable errors he saw, especially from his defense.

“Tackling has to be better and we know that,” Massey said. “There was a big emphasis placed on that as we went back to practice this week. I think we’ll respond very well coming into this game. We know, as a team, we can play better.”

Here are five things to look for as the Rams try to even their record:

