Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football

Robert Massey, the interim head coach, and the Winston-Salem State Rams take on St. Augustine's Falcons at 6 p.m. Saturday in High Point.

Tapping into the Winston-Salem State fan base in High Point made sense.

The Rams will take on St. Augustine’s on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Furniture City Classic at Simeon Stadium. The cost of tickets to the game is $15, and youth tickets are available for fans ages 6-12 for $5. College students with a valid ID can get into the game for $10.

“This is a way for our fan base to see us play away from Bowman Gray Stadium where it’s not that far away,” said Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams. “We’re looking forward to playing at a new venue, and we know it’s a big game within the Southern Division.”

WSSU (2-4, 1-2 CIAA) picked up momentum last week with its victory over Johnson C. Smith. Now, the Rams will try to keep it going against the Falcons (1-5, 1-2).

Here are five things to look for in Saturday’s game:

