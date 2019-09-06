Maybe the third time will be a charm for Robert Massey, who is the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State this season.
Massey, 52, will make his debut on Saturday night as a head coach for the third time as the Rams will take on UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m. (WSNC radio station 90.5 FM).
The good news for Massey as he undergoes a year-long job interview is the Rams have talent and experience. It’s no secret that Massey, who was promoted as the head coach after WSSU parted ways with Kienus Boulware last spring, and Boulware were friends, and it took awhile for Massey to actually move into Boulware’s office at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Massey, who was a head coach for Livingstone for two seasons and then for four seasons at Shaw, says there’s a difference in where he’s the head coach now.
“A lot of times you might have yourself and two coordinators and then some part-time coaches and that’s it,” Massey said about more resources available at WSSU. “Here, we have a full staff that and are all able to come to the meetings and be at all the practices. That’s not always the case at other schools in Division II because of the part-time coaches. So I think that’s one of the differences.”
As the Rams and Braves head into Saturday’s game here are five things to look for.
1. The offensive line
For years the line play has always been a question mark, but that’s at a lot of Division II schools where depth can be an issue. The Rams have seven quality offensive linemen to choose from and Coach Lawrence Kershaw, who is also the coordinator, must get good play from the line because quarterback Dominique Graves can’t spend the whole season running for his life.
2. Quarterback Josh Jones is dangerous
Jones, who is UNC Pembroke’s sophomore quarterback, got his feet wet last season for the Braves. For those who have forgot he nearly led the Braves all the way back from a large deficit to beat WSSU last season at Bowman Gray Stadium. Jones, who is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is a year older. In last year’s game Kerrion Moore of the Rams caught a deflected pass late and ran 63 yards for the winning score.
3. Defense might be rusty
Massey and his coaching staff limited full tackling this preseason to help with injuries, but that doesn’t mean the defense won’t be rusty. The Rams had few injuries this preseason and Massey said it’s because of the limited tackling during drills and scrimmages.
“I think for the defense in this first game you’ll see some missed tackles and missed assignments,” Massey said. “I think we have to be resilient and how we handle adversity. You have to be able to bounce back when something doesn’t go your way. If we can overcome that, we’ll be in good shape.
“They play us tough every year so we expect this to go down to the wire.”
4. New offense will be unveiled
Kershaw has tweaked the Rams’ offense after Massey named him the offensive coordinator this summer. He has tried to take advantage of all of Graves’ dual-threat talent. Graves will enter his sophomore season with confidence knowing he's the starter after going 4-1 in the Rams final five games of the season.
“I knew he kind of had a zone-read type of offense in high school,” Kershaw said about Graves, who starred at Eastern Guilford. “His leadership qualities are coming out and he took a leadership role in a big way this season.”
5. Kicking game in flux
The special teams have struggled since the departure of Will Johnson after the 2016 season. The Rams have four kickers on their roster but Massey says nobody has stood out. Graves, who was the team’s punter last season, will also punt again this season. The good news is the Rams have a reliable long snapper in Carson Todd, a transfer from James Madison who graduated from North Surry High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.