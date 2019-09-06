Winston-Salem State Robert Massey (copy)

Robert Massey will make his debut as the interim head coach at Winston-Salem State on Saturday at UNC Pembroke.

Maybe the third time will be a charm for Robert Massey, who is the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State this season.

Massey, 52, will make his debut on Saturday night as a head coach for the third time when WSSU will take on UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m.

The good news for Massey as he undergoes a year-long job interview is the Rams have talent and experience. Massey, who was a head coach for Livingstone for two seasons and then for four seasons at Shaw, says there’s a difference in where he’s the head coach now.

“A lot of times you might have yourself and two coordinators and then some part-time coaches and that’s it,” Massey said about more resources available at WSSU. “Here, we have a full staff and are all able to come to the meetings and be at all the practices. That’s not always the case at other schools in Division II because of the part-time coaches. So I think that’s one of the differences.”

As the Rams and Braves head into Saturday’s game here are five things to look for:

