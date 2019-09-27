Winston-Salem State Virginia Union Football (copy)

Virginia Union's Tabyus Taylor scored three touchdowns in last season's win over Winston-Salem State at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach for Winston-Salem State football, has talked about running back Tabyus Taylor of Virginia Union since July.

Taylor, one of the best running backs in the CIAA, will be live and in person on Saturday afternoon at Hovey Field in Richmond, Va., as the Rams (1-2) take on the Panthers (2-1) at 1 p.m.

Massey was at the CIAA’s media day in July and met Taylor, a 6-foot, 225 pound junior who led Division II last season by averaging 196 total yards per game.

“However he goes is how Virginia Union goes,” Massey said about Taylor, who rushed for 1,500 yards last season. "They have a good passing attack, but we have to watch him. He’s a good kid, and I met him this summer at the roundup, and he’s a handful to bring down.”

Taylor sits fourth in the CIAA in rushing through three games with 241 yards on 61 carries. He’s averaging 4 yards per carry and has scored just one touchdown.

Last season at Bowman Gray Stadium, the Panthers won 27-19. Taylor finished the game with 138 yards rushing on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor of the Rams, who was the CIAA’s linebacker of the week for his two sacks and an interception against Tuskegee, says Tabyus Taylor is tough to bring down.

“He’s a very good running back and he had a great game against us last year,” Ta'Shaun Taylor said. “Hopefully we can stop him this time around because he can carry them.”

Heading into the CIAA opener for both teams, here are five things to watch:

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments