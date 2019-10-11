The question pertaining to Winston-Salem State’s so-called rivalry with John-son C. Smith in football is this. Is it really a rivalry when one side dominates for so long?
The Rams (1-4, 0-2 CIAA) will take on the Golden Bulls (2-3, 1-1) at 1:30 p.m. (WSNC 90.5) at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday.
It’s been easy going for the Rams in this series as they head into the game with an 18-game win streak over the Bulls. During this dominant run by the Rams they have outscored the Bulls 597-182 in a streak that that includes four shutouts. The Rams won last year 34-14 in Charlotte.
The last time the Bulls won was in 1996 when Kermit Blount was in his second year as coach of the Rams. Now, Blount is the coach of the Bulls and will bring his run-oriented offense into Bowman Gray Stadium.
Not a lot has gone right for the Rams as Robert Massey, the interim head coach, tries to navigate a season’s worth of close losses.
“We’ve got to cut down on mistakes and stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Massey, whose Rams are a distant ninth in the CIAA in scoring at 17.9 points a game.
The Rams just might find the Bulls’ defense to their liking. The Bulls are allowing a hefty 32 points a game with wins over Benedict and Lincoln (Pa.) and losses to Wingate, Virginia Union and Virginia State.
Here are five things to know heading into the Southern Division opener for both teams.
1. Something good bound to happen
There seems to be a dark cloud over the Rams where a mistake here or there is too much to overcome. Adversity is a word that Massey uses all the time, and this current team hasn’t found ways to bounce back when it matters most. “We talk about it all the time and guys have to be resilient and go to the next play,” Massey said. “It’s a learning curve, we know, but we have to handle adversity a lot better.”
2. A familiar coach comes to town
Blount has come back to Bowman Gray Stadium to coach before since he took over at Johnson C. Smith four years ago. He was an All-CIAA quarterback for the Rams in the late 1970s, and then was a head coach for 16 season where he compiled a 91-87-3 record and won two CIAA titles at WSSU. He brings a running team into Bowman Gray Stadium led by sophomore William Emanuel, who has gained 749 yards on 91 carries and has scored eight touchdowns. “We really like his production and we got a good one in this kid,” Blount said about Emanuel, who is 5-11 and 210 pounds and is averaging 8.2 yards a carry.
3. Stopping the run will be huge
WSSU’s defense has done a good job against running backs, but not so much against running quarterbacks. In last week’s loss to Bowie State quarterback Ja’rome Johnson ran all over the Rams. “We know that Johnson C. Smith likes to run the ball and that’s what we have to be prepared for,” Massey said. “This kid they have back there is a lot like Tabyus (Taylor) of Virginia Union and we held him down for the most part. We know stopping the run is going to be huge on Saturday.”
4. Scoreboard watching already
It seems really early to be watching results of other games in the conference but the Shaw-Fayetteville State game will be one to keep an eye on Saturday. The Broncos already have the inside track to winning their third straight Southern Division title but if they slip up against the Bears then there would be hope for the Rams. The Rams are a longshot to win the division but there is some slight hope if the Broncos stumble.
5. Hall of Fame inductees
It’s hard to say if WSSU will need any of those 1987 players to come out of retirement and play on Saturday. But that 1987 team, coached by Bill Hayes, was special. It was actually Hayes’ last WSSU team before he left for N.C. A&T and they went 9-3 and beat Hampton 30-6 in the CIAA championship game. That team also had a close loss to Troy State 22-16 in the Division II playoffs. Also being inducted into the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame this weekend are the late John X. Miller, Sr., a former tennis, track and assistant basketball coach, Buddy Taylor, a former athletics trainer, along with Dr. Calvert H. Smith and Fred Warren for their service to the university. They will all be recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game.
