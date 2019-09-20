Winston-Salem State Catawba Football (copy)

Dominique Graves should bounce back after last week's showing against Catawba. Graves, a sophomore, is 4-3 as a starter in his career but is 0-2 so far this season.

Winston-Salem State has one more game to right the ship before it heads into CIAA play.

The Rams (0-2) will take on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers (1-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday (WSNC 90.5) in their final nonconference game of the season. On Sept. 28, WSSU will open conference play at Virginia Union.

Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, says the team has a nothing-to-lose attitude as it makes the nearly seven-hour bus trip to Alabama.

“We have to have that mindset because we know what areas have held us back in our first two games,” Massey said. “We have to clean up the penalties and we have to put together two good halves. We have yet to do that so the goal is be more consistent.”

The series between the Rams and Tigers is tied 3-3 with the Tigers winning the most-recent meeting in 2015. That game also was played in Alabama.

It was 20 years ago when the Rams beat the Tigers in the 1999 Pioneer Bowl in Atlanta at the Georgia Dome.

Massey is optimistic about the Rams turning around their season. A win on Saturday would be a step in the right direction.

‘We don’t have anything to lose so I hope we go down there and play our hearts out,” Massey said.

Here are five things to watch heading into the game:

