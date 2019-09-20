Winston-Salem State will have one more game to right the ship before it heads into CIAA play.
The Rams (0-2) will take on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers (1-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday (WSNC 90.5) in their final nonconference game of the season. On Sept. 28 the Rams will open conference play at Virginia Union.
Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, says there is a nothing-to-lose attitude as they take the nearly seven-hour bus trip to Alabama to take on Tuskegee.
“We have to have that mindset because we know what areas have held us back in our first two games,” Massey said. “We have to clean up the penalties and we have to put together two good halves. We have yet to do that so the goal is be more consistent.”
The series between the Rams and Tigers is tied at 3-3 with the Tigers winning their last meeting in 2015 which was also played in Alabama.
It was 20 years ago when the Rams beat the Tigers in the 1999 Pioneer Bowl in Atlanta at the Georgia Dome.
Massey is optimistic about the Rams turning around their season. A win on Saturday would be a step in the right direction.
‘We don’t have anything to lose so I hope we go down there and play our hearts out,” Massey said.
Here are five things to watch heading into the game:
1. Dominique Graves bounce back game
For the first time since he grabbed the starting quarterback position midway through last season, Graves, a sophomore, looked rather pedestrian in last week’s loss to Catawba. He bounced some throws that he usually makes in his sleep, and never got into a rhythm. It’s a good bet that Graves will bounce back, and if the Rams can have a good balance between the run and the pass that should make it even easier for Graves.
2. WSSU’s injuries are minimal
Usually when a team is 0-2 you can blame injuries as a cause but the Rams are healthy with just one prospective starter, defensive lineman Tharon Ingram, who has missed a game. Ingram missed last week’s game but Massey expects him back for Saturday’s game. In the preseason the Rams lost fullback Reggie Caldwell. “We’ve been really good on guys staying healthy and rehabbing their bumps and bruises,” Massey said. “That’s a good sign for us as we get into this game and then the conference season.”
3. Tuskegee at home is pretty good
Coach Willie Slater of the Tigers, one of the best coaches in Division II, doesn’t lose often at home. During his 14 years as head coach the Tigers are an impressive 43-8 at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Another factor that would favor the Tigers is the heat and humidity that’s expected for the Saturday afternoon game. While it’s been rather humid around here all month, it’s a little more difficult to play in those conditions on the road.
4. WSSU defense still confident
Though the 0-2 record might not indicate it the WSSU defense has been solid. In the UNC Pembroke loss the defense was on the field way too long, and in the loss to Catawba a costly roughing the passer penalty on Catawba’s game-winning drive was pivotal. If the offense can sustain a few more drives on Saturday and keep the WSSU defense off the field then the losing streak might come to an end. “We have to execute better because our defense is playing lights out,” said wide receiver Chandler Belk. “That’s been a major focus for our offense this week is sustaining more drives.”
5. Stopping the run
The Tigers, who lost to Alabama State 38-31 and beat Kentucky State 13-7, like to run the ball. The Rams gave up just 167 yards in last week’s loss to Catawba as the Indians averaged 4.1 yards a carry. It’s well known the Rams’ secondary is one of the best in the CIAA led by All-America Daryus Skinner (11 interceptions last season) but if the line can establish itself then the Tigers will be forced to pass. “We always want to force teams to throw it,” Massey said. “And that’s with whoever our opponent is.”
