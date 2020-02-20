Wake Forest got through its opening weekend with three wins in four games, and was leading UNC Greensboro 6-2 through five innings when Tuesday night’s game was suspended.
The Deacons’ pitching staff at least has the earliest makings of one that’s improved from last season. And once the weekend ended, Coach Tom Walter was eager to see his team’s offense get going.
“We’re not swinging the bat great right now, but I think that’s early season stuff,” Walter said. “We know this team is good offensively, so that’ll start to click here soon.”
