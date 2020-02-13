These next three games for Winston-Salem State will tell us a lot about what Coach Cleo Hill Jr. has built this season.
The Rams will face Fayetteville State at Capel Arena on Saturday in a game that will air live on Aspire Network at 4 p.m. After that they will play at Johnson C. Smith on Feb. 19 before closing out the regular season next Saturday at home against Livingstone.
If the Rams happen to win all three games, they would win their first Southern Division title since Robert Colon was a senior in high school (2014-15). Colon, a senior leader of the Rams, is having his best season and could be in line to be the CIAA’s Player of the Year. Colon is eight points away from moving into seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Hill, who is in his second season at WSSU, is also a favorite for Coach of the Year.
Earlier this week I sat down with Hill at his office at the Gaines Center to talk at length about his father, Cleo Hill Sr., a former star of the Rams. Hill talked about what his father went through during his one and only NBA season in 1961-62.
The Rams are coming off one of their most complete games of the season in dismantling of Shaw on Monday night at the Gaines Center.
The key for the Rams staying in first place in the division most of the season has been defense, and they will need that on Saturday against the Broncos.
A good sign for the WSSU football team was the signing of three more players to this recruiting class. Coach Robert Massey likes the way the class has shaped up because of the versatility.
“We tried to get some guys in here at different positions, and I think that was a key as we tried to line up this next recruiting class,” Massey said.
Spring football is right around the corner for the Rams, but Massey said he and his assistants had not decided on dates just yet.
