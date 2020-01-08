KERNERSVILLE – L’Tona Lamonte works hard at her full-time job as women’s basketball coach at Winston-Salem State.
But she’s also a full-time mother, so getting to her daughter’s high school game on Tuesday night was a priority. Fresh from a two-hour WSSU practice she arrived at Glenn High School by halftime and her whistle was still around her neck from practice.
“I guess I won’t need this,” she said as she took the whistle off in time to watch her oldest daughter, Tyler, play for the Bobcats. “We had a film session after practice so that’s why I couldn’t get here on time. It’s important that I see her play whenever my schedule allows.”
Lamonte’s husband, Donald, who is also a former high school basketball coach, is proud of how his wife masters the double life of being a successful basketball coach at a Division II program and balancing home life. Donald, a former baseball player at West Georgia College, says the dynamic between Tyler and L’Tona is right where it needs to be.
“They don’t talk basketball a lot because she’s the mom, first,” Donald said. “And I get the feeling that Tyler appreciates that.”
Offering a small smile, Donald admits: “Tyler hears a lot from me about basketball stuff.”
L’Tona Lamonte says seeing her daughter perform at a high level for the 12-1 Bobcats has been rewarding. She’s been able to see as many as five or six games because of WSSU’s schedule with the games not coinciding on the same nights of the week.
Three years ago when the Lamontes moved to Kernersville when L’Tona took the job at WSSU it was Tyler who was a freshman at Glenn. At a new school after moving from Durham, nobody knew that the family’s business was basketball.
“Yeah, that’s kind of funny,” L’Tona said about basketball being such a big priority with the family. “I never thought about it like that but I guess that is the case.”
What makes the dynamic much more personal for L’Tona is she’s also a Winston-Salem native and played basketball for Parkland and Reynolds before taking her talents as a player to WSSU. She sees her daughter playing basketball now and admits to having flashbacks.
“I guess the only time I got really emotional was when Glenn won the Mary Garber (in November) and to see Tyler out there on the court celebrating meant a lot to me,” L’Tona said. “We came close to winning when I was playing but never did. And I remember back in those days Mary Garber (a legendary Winston-Salem Journal sportswriter) used to talk to us during the tournament. So that was surreal that Tyler was part of the championship team.”
The Lamontes have three daughters with Kamry, a 13-year-old who plays volleyball and basketball at Southest Middle School as well as 11-year-old Kadence, who plays softball and is a cheerleader at Hanes Middle School.
Tyler learned a valuable lesson earlier this season when her mom and dad pulled her off the team for a few games. It was a hard lesson, and Tyler said it was tough to go through it.
“Basketball means so much to me and I love this team so it was a trying time in our house,” Tyler said about the parents suspended her from the team.
Coach Melvin Heggie of Glenn remembers the text he received from L’Tona.
“She was one of our starters and was playing very well, but I understood what was happening because while it wasn’t a major thing that happened at home she wasn’t living up to what her parents expected of her, so I definitely respected their wishes,” Heggie said.
Heggie says that Tyler is so well-versed in the game of basketball it’s almost scary.
“She’s got the highest IQ in the basketball sense on the team,” Heggie said. “I guess the only issue with her is she’s kind of laid back but we are working on that aggressive nature that we see every now and then. She's been a dream to coach and that's a reflection on what her mom does coaching in college.”
Tyler says she doesn’t realize she has an advantage over teammates when it comes to her knowledge of the game. It comes natural to her because since she’s started playing organized basketball at the age of 7 it’s all she’s known.
At 5-foot-10 and a left-handed shooter, Tyler is already taller than her mother. L’Tona started her daughter early on using her left-hand in basketball and she wound up shooting the ball that way. She does everything else right-handed but her deft, left-handed shooting touch looks very natural.
Despite the lessons Tyler has been taught about the game by her parents, she still knows that it all starts with hard work.
“I know it doesn’t matter what I know because hard work is what makes you successful in this game, and you have to play hard all the time,” Tyler said.
Tyler said she appreciates that her mom doesn’t always talk about basketball.
“I really think we are closer because we can talk about other stuff,” Tyler said. “That really is nice because I know she is consumed with her team over there at Winston-Salem State so she is around basketball all day long.”
When Tyler watches the Rams play and sees her mom’s passion shine through as she coaches it’s something that Tyler appreciates. Her mom is active on the sidelines during every game trying to get the best out of her team and is emotionally engaged for 40 minutes every game.
Lamonte's program at WSSU also stresses academics and in the fall her team had the highest collective grade point average at 3.2 overall. The academics first is also a priority in the Lamonte household.
“I see how hard my mom works and I have learned a lot by watching the games and even seeing the plays that she calls,” Tyler said. “I’ve learned by watching her coach probably without even realizing it.”
In Tuesday’s blowout win over Reagan, L’Tona was rather calm watching her daughter play. That’s not always the case where she can sometimes get a little boisterous, but nothing like when she’s coaching for the Rams.
“I’m a calm parent,” L’Tona said, “most of the time.”
Tyler is starting to think about college and says she definitely wants to go to a historically black college or university, which begs the question maybe one day she might play her mother.
“I don’t know about that,” Tyler said with a smile.
