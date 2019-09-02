It must be the pears. That’s the snack of choice for All-America safety Daryus Skinner of Winston-Salem State he decided on before a recent practice.
And who’s to argue with that choice after last season when he held the Rams’ defense together with 11 interceptions in nine games. The 11 interceptions led all of Division II.
The beauty of what made Skinner so good last season was the experienced players surrounding him. Fellow four-year starter De’Andre Blevins have been in the defensive backfield so long opponents are likely getting tired of seeing them.
“It’s real big that we have all this experience,” Skinner said. “Everything just has to fall into place and we have to stay humble. That’s what we are focusing on as we get ready to start this season.”
The Rams are scheduled to open their season on Thursday night at UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m. but that could change depending on the path of Hurricane Dorian.
The luxury Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, has is among his top six defensive backs, five of them are seniors.
“I think there is some fear from the other teams, but we want teams to take those shots,” said Skinner, who has 15 career interceptions and has a chance to break the school record of 21 set by Edward Green who played for the Rams in the early 1970s. “We just want teams to try.”
A switch in defensive schemes by Massey and his co-coordinator on defense, Tremayne Henry, to a 4-2-5 means more of those experienced defensive backs will be on the field at once.
Beside Skinner and Blevins, seniors Jameson Kimbrough, Omar Baker and junior Josh Flowers will likely start with senior Daijon Carson also seeing plenty of playing time to give the Rams one of the deepest and most experienced units in the CIAA.
“They are all close,” Massey said what sets his defensive backs apart. “And I didn’t have to force it. They all hang out together and work with one another and all know each other so well.”
Massey, who also coaches the secondary and was an All-Pro cornerback in the NFL, says having such an experienced secondary is the team’s biggest strength.
“A good example is if I’m running late with some head coaching stuff and practice has started they just line up and do their stuff on their own,” Massey said. “They all know what to do and they just do it. That’s the beauty of all the experience we have back there.”
Last season the secondary had 14 interceptions total as the Rams went 5-4.
Blevins and Skinner were both key players on the Rams’ last CIAA championship team in 2016 when they were freshmen. Blevins looks around and realizes this is his last chance to win another CIAA title.
“I’m hoping everything goes by slow because it’s my last year so I’m trying to take it slow and make every practice and every game count,” Blevins said. “When it’s all said and done I want to say I’ve given it all I’ve got.”
Skinner loves how the defense has performed this preseason. Wide receiver Darren Dowdell said it’s tough to go against such a good secondary every day in practice.
“They can all play,” Dowdell said, “but because of that I think it’s making our offense better.”
Skinner says the new scheme has been good.
“It allows us to do more as a defense,” Skinner said. “We rotate a little more and everybody has a chance to get those picks so we’re excited about it.”
Since coming off such a big season there would be a tendency to slack off just a little. Massey doesn’t think that’s the case at all with his star safety.
“With the way he’s worked this preseason camp I don’t think Skinner is a one-year wonder,” Massey said. “I think he’s a guy that has worked extremely hard and the other guys see that.”
As the Rams head into their season Massey was asked if opponents might be afraid to throw against them. “I hope so,” he said.
