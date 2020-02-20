Long Beach State won its first two games of the season against California, which was an NCAA tournament team last season. The 49ers won the first game 3-2 in the 13th inning, and then the second game 4-0 on a combined three-hitter from Alfredo Ruiz and Jonathan Carlos.

But Long Beach State dropped its past two games ahead of this weekend’s series, losing the series finale to California and losing to Washington 4-1 on Tuesday night.

