It wasn’t lost on anybody that Naiil Ramadan had a season high of playing time at quarterback in last week’s win over Johnson C. Smith. He guided the Rams to two straight scoring drives in the second quarter.
Graves, however, played well in the second half of the game.
Massey says there is no plan to make a change at starting quarterback. Graves, a sophomore, has had flashes of good play, but Ramadan, a graduate transfer from N.C. Central, gives the Rams' offense a different look.
