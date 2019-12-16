As road trips go, it was an experience that Winston-Salem State would just as soon forget.
Venturing on a long and winding trip through the CIAA, the Rams lost all three games with one another game being postponed because of a bus breakdown.
The Rams' latest loss came at Virginia Union.
Those who follow the Rams will recognize the name of Terrell Leach, who is Virginia Union's leading scorer. He’s a fifth-year senior for the Panthers who played for the Rams for two seasons before leaving WSSU. He took a couple years off and was working before getting back into school and resurfacing at Virginia Union.
The Rams struggled shooting the ball against the Panthers from the field and the free-throw line.
Also last week, the Rams lost to Virginia State.
While Justice Kithcart returned from a knee injury for both games, senior Julius Barnes missed both games with a foot injury. Barnes has been good this season, playing both guard positions, and he was definitely missed in the two losses to the Virginia schools.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said the Rams will have a week of practice before playing St. Augustine's University at home on Saturday. The good news is the Rams will return home, but the bad news is the students will already be gone on Christmas break.
The Rams are 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the CIAA, but getting a home game at this point is a welcome sight.
