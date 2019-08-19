Of all the developments through Winston-Salem State’s first few football practices, the offensive line is one of the most important.
The play of the line will likely determine if the Rams will be pretenders in the CIAA this season or contenders.
One reason for plenty of optimism is the discipline Tyler Chambers showed in the off-season in dropping 40 pounds. Chambers is more than ready for his senior season and, if he continues to be a leader and the line builds that camaraderie, the Rams could make a run at the CIAA title.
WSSU moves into its second week of preseason practices and with classes starting today. That means plenty of adjustments will have to be made.
Last week the Rams practiced at 6 a.m. each day, but now the practices will be at 3:30 p.m. as players and coaches will get into their normal routines.
The Big House Gaines Hall of Fame doesn’t have its own building, but the plaques are located in the Gaines Center on campus. It’s there that the hall of famers are listed with their accomplishments.
The hall of fame class for 2019 was revealed last week.
The newest class will be recognized on Oct. 12 during halftime of the game between Johnson C. Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium.