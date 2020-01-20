Winston-Salem State rallied from 11 points down, thanks to a gut feeling from Coach Cleo Hill Jr. to switch to a 1-3-1 zone.
It was a subtle move, but it was the right one as the Rams beat Claflin 68-64 to remain in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division. The Rams haven’t gone with that type of zone very much this season, but Hill said he needed to give it a try.
“We were just dead in the second half, and our man (to man defense) wasn’t working and our 2-3 zone wasn’t as good as it needed to be,” Hill said. “I just thought it changed the game for us, and the guys were active and we caused some problems for them.”
Not only did the switch in defense pay dividends, a spark from Justice Kitchcart came at the right time.
“We just played together, and I thought that was a big key,” Hill said about the Rams, who improved to 8-8 overall and 6-2 in the CIAA. “We’re pleased with how it came together, and the crowd was great again.”
The Gaines Center had another sellout of over 2,000, and the Rams broke out new Under Armor black uniforms that were impressive.
“Yeah, I kind of like these,” said Rob Colon of the Rams, who made two free throws with one second left to put the game away. Colon managed 13 points, and it took his career total to 1,5000 points to rank ninth in school history.
Doing most of the damage for the Rams was Jaylen Alston, who had 26 points despite fouling out late.
Mason Harrell had nine points, 11 rebounds and two key dunks in the final eight minutes that kept the Rams in the lead as the Panthers (9-10, 5-5) wouldn’t go away.
The Panthers cut the Rams’ lead to 64-62 with 1:28 to go, but Colon made two free throws with 51 seconds left to push the lead to four.
A basket by Devin Smith for the Panthers with 36 seconds left cut the lead to 66-64.
The Rams’ had the ball, but an air ball by Colon with the shot clock winding down gave possession to the Panthers with 6 seconds to go. They worked it up to halfcourt and with 4.1 seconds left, and Coach Ricky Jackson called his final timeout. On the inbounds play, Justice Kithcart played outstanding defense as Brandon Davis got the pass but he stepped on the end line as Kithcart forced him to his right.
The turnover gave the ball back to the Rams, and Colon eventually hit two free throws to secure the win.
“I just tried to come in and gave us a lift,” said Kithcart who is finally healthy after battling a knee issue earlier in the season. “I wanted to play hard and get a win. It’s been up and down for me this season and I’m trying to help us win any way that I can.”
Kithcart said the switch in defenses gave the Rams a lift.
“It was the difference in the game,” Kithcart said.
With 14 minutes to go, the Panthers led 44-33 after a Colon missed shot led to a fastbreak basket. But the Rams got a 3-point play from Alston with 11:36 to go to cut the lead back to four. With 8:42 left, Kithcart made two free throws to give the Rams the lead for good at 49-48.
At one point, Hill had five guards (Colon, Alston, Jon Hicklin, Dontae Caldwell and Kithcart) on the floor at once.
“We just wanted all five guys to be active in that zone,” Hill said, adding his team has gone through the 1-3-1 zone principles in recent practices.
“We just said let’s see if it works,” he said. “I thought in the high level moments we executed very well.”
Colon said getting Kithcart back to 100 percent came at the right time.
“Justice gave us a spark and he’s back,” Colon said. “He’s been banged up so it’s great to see him do so well because we needed it. We got a couple big plays from Mason and Jaylen Alston was everywhere so this was a team win.”
In the women’s game WSSU had a slow start but got it going in the second half to beat winless Claflin 66-56 behind Taylor Daniels’ 16 points with Melody Pritchard adding 11 points. Jahlia Williams scored 10 points and had a season-high seven assists.
The Rams (9-9, 4-4 CIAA) outscored the Panthers 20-12 and then turned to their press in the fourth quarter to create several turnovers.
“Coach just told us we had to get after it in the second half,” Daniels said about Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s message at halftime. “We just didn’t come out with a lot of energy in the first half. I was proud of how we responded in the second half.
The Panthers (0-17, 0-10) were led by Dashia Jackson with 25 points and five rebounds.
Both WSSU teams will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Fayetteville State at the Gaines Center. The women’s game will start at 2
