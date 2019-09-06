Massey and his coaching staff limited full tackling this preseason to help with the prevention of injuries, but that doesn’t mean the defense won’t be rusty.
The Rams had fewer injuries this preseason, and Massey said it’s because of the limited tackling during drills and scrimmages.
“I think for the defense in this first game, you’ll see some missed tackles and missed assignments,” Massey said. “I think we have to be resilient and how we handle adversity. You have to be able to bounce back when something doesn’t go your way. If we can overcome that, we’ll be in good shape.
“They play us tough every year, so we expect this to go down to the wire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.