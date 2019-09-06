Winston-Salem State UNC Pembroke Football (copy)

Karron Jeter, who will be one of four new starters on the defensive line for WSSU, celebrated a sack of Josh Jones in last season's game with UNC Pembroke at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Massey and his coaching staff limited full tackling this preseason to help with the prevention of injuries, but that doesn’t mean the defense won’t be rusty.

The Rams had fewer injuries this preseason, and Massey said it’s because of the limited tackling during drills and scrimmages.

“I think for the defense in this first game, you’ll see some missed tackles and missed assignments,” Massey said. “I think we have to be resilient and how we handle adversity. You have to be able to bounce back when something doesn’t go your way. If we can overcome that, we’ll be in good shape.

“They play us tough every year, so we expect this to go down to the wire.”

