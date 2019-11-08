Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football (copy)

Robert Massey has been the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State this season. He does not know the future of his job status coming into Saturday's game.

When Massey was named interim head coach after the dismissal of Kienus Boulware in May, it was with the understanding that Massey would have this season to prove himself. It’s not known if Massey will be retained next season, and he says he’ll wait and see how it goes.

Massey, a veteran coach, knows the business he is in.

“With the competitive spirit that I have, I would like to see this thing through and see what we could do in future years,” he said earlier this week. “You would like to have the (interim) title removed so you could have a full recruiting season and get your staff in place.

"You want to have that in order to compete for a championship.”

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments