When Massey was named interim head coach after the dismissal of Kienus Boulware in May, it was with the understanding that Massey would have this season to prove himself. It’s not known if Massey will be retained next season, and he says he’ll wait and see how it goes.
Massey, a veteran coach, knows the business he is in.
“With the competitive spirit that I have, I would like to see this thing through and see what we could do in future years,” he said earlier this week. “You would like to have the (interim) title removed so you could have a full recruiting season and get your staff in place.
"You want to have that in order to compete for a championship.”
