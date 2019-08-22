I'm not sure if Utah State can give Wake Forest a good game next week in the Deacons opener at BB&T Field, but one aspect of the game that should be entertaining is halftime.
Wake Forest and athletics director John Currie reached out to WSSU about the possibility of the Red Sea of Sound traveling across town to play at halftime. For WSSU fans and alumni, the Red Sea of Sound is part of the fabric of every home game and most road games.
The band, with 150 members, includes a dance team that adds to the performance.
Not only will the WSSU band perform, it also will join the Wake Forest band for more entertainment at halftime in the historic performance. The WSSU band has never performed at a Wake Forest game.
If the Deacons, who have won bowl games the last three years under Coach Dave Clawson, take care of business early, fans should stick around to see the halftime show. It's a great show every week, and from what I've seen covering WSSU athletics the last 22 years, the Red Sea of Sound always brings it's "A" game.
George Knox, the interim athletics director at WSSU, says there are more plans to collaborate with Wake Forest. One suggestion would be an exhibition basketball game next season. For this season, the Rams are playing in Chapel Hill on Nov. 1 against the Tar Heels in an exhibition.
"We would like to do more things with Wake Forest and that's certainly a possibility," Knox said about scheduling an exhibition game with the Deacons. "Our schedule is full for this season, but we'll look at future schedules. We just know it makes sense to do more things with Wake Forest, especially when it comes to getting out in the community."
Back on the field for the Rams, they are two weeks away from opening the season at UNC Pembroke on a Thursday night. Coach Robert Massey has liked how his team has responded so far in practice.
One obvious key to the Rams will be the offensive line, but it appears Lawrence Kershaw, the coordinator and line coach, has more to choose from this season. The added depth should help over the long season.
Kevin Ritsche, the former WSSU baseball coach, has left the university to take another coaching job. He was also an instructor at WSSU but now he and his wife and two children are heading to Minnesota.
Ritsche, who is from Wisconsin, will take over a Division III school in Duluth, Minn., and he'll have a chance to build a winner.
WSSU disbanded its baseball program after nine successful years for financial reasons. It also din't help when the CIAA ended its sponsorship of the sport two years ago. The program continued for two years as an independent.
During his time as the WSSU coach, Ritsche compiled a 319-169 record with six CIAA titles.