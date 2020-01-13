Suffering a crisis of confidence, Winston-Salem State’s men’s team came up big on Saturday afternoon against Virginia Union at the Gaines Center.
The Rams broke out of a two-game slump with a clutch victory that was just what Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s team needed, beating the Panthers on Saturday in a battle that went right down to the wire.
The good thing about the victory is the Rams get to turn around and play again tonight against Elizabeth City State at the Gaines Center. It will be their third game in five days at the Gaines Center, but this one won’t count in the CIAA standings.
The Rams and Vikings turn around and play again on Thursday in Elizabeth City in a makeup game. That Thursday game does count in the CIAA standings, however. The makeup game is because the Rams' bus broke down on the way to the original game on Dec. 7.
One player to watch tonight is Jaylen Alston of the Rams, who had a terrific game in the win over the Panthers. Alston is looking forward to another game at the Gaines Center.
“It doesn’t get any easier, and this will be our third game in five days but we will be ready,” Alston said after Saturday’s win.
The Rams bounced back from their loss to Virginia State, which took place last Thursday. In that game they went five minutes down the stretch without a field goal, and it cost them.
One of the storylines for tonight’s game is the return of Elizabeth City's Zac Hobbs, who was hurt in a game against WSSU last season at the Gaines Center. Hobbs and Rob Colon, WSSU’s senior guard, have been friends since their grade-school days and were teammates in high school.
Hobbs wound up hurting himself as he drove to the lane early in last year’s game. He was rushed to the hospital after the injury.
Colon was devastated that his friend was hurt so badly. In fact, Colon later dedicated his season to Hobbs, who had a long recovery.
Hobbs has recovered and is playing again for the Vikings. Hobbs, who was the 2017-18 CIAA rookie of the year, suffered a broken leg in last year's WSSU game. It was so bad that the bone was sticking out of his leg, something he described earlier this season.
"I tried to explode to the rim, and the next thing I know is that I fell," Hobbs said. "I didn't know what was going on. I looked into the crowd, and I saw people covering their eyes and running out of the gym ... It struck me, and when I finally looked down I saw my bone hanging out.”
Hobbs, whose older brother, Brandon, is a former WSSU player, and Colon were excited to play each other last year, but it didn’t happen the way they wanted because Hobbs got hurt early. Now, the two get to play against each other twice in the next four days.
The CIAA will do plenty of celebrating next month with the 75th CIAA Tournament in Charlotte. A video the conference put together includes several folks with ties to the CIAA, including Cleo Hill Jr., who won a CIAA title as a player with N.C. Central and also coached Shaw to a CIAA title.
