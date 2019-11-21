Don’t look now, but conference play for basketball has already started in the CIAA. The women’s and men’s teams for WSSU will play Bowie State at the Gaines Center on Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m., respectively.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the men’s team said after the Rams beat Piedmont International that it’s go time.
It’s an odd occurrence that the CIAA schedule begins so soon, but Hill said all the teams in the league will have to adjust.
The Rams have some confidence built up since their last win, but guard Justice Kithcart’s health is still an issue. Hill still doesn’t know the extent of Kithcart’s injury, which has kept him out of the last two games. Hill did say it was unlikely that Kithcart would play in Saturday’s game.
Before the Piedmont International game, the Rams played well against No. 25 Morehouse, butfor a late box-out issue that helped Morehouse win.
WSSU got its first win the day before in a game against Fort Valley State.
The Rams will head into their game with Bowie State with a 2-2 record.
Since the football team’s season ended there’s been plenty of speculation about Robert Massey, the interim head coach but nothing has been decided. The assistant coaches are recruiting as they try to get more talent to the program.
