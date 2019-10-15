Winston-Salem State held its weekly news conference at Bowman Gray Stadium on Tuesday afternoon and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, offered a brief statement about the fight that took place after Saturday’s victory over Johnnson C. Smith.
Massey, whose Rams won 23-7, was not available for comment after the game.
“I guess I’ll talk about the elephant in the room,” Massey said. “But before that I want to say we are looking forward to the Furniture City Classic. But we also want to address the incident that took place after the game on Saturday.
“We don’t condone that and it’s unfortunate for me personally. I was disappointed in the way we reacted as a team but at the same time our staff did a good job of keeping things as safe as possible.”
After Saturday’s game during the handshake line both teams started at least three separate fights as coaches from both teams tried to break up the various fights.
The CIAA is investigating the film from the livestream broadcast but Massey said there’s been no decisions on suspensions.
As for Trae Jackson, a defensive lineman who played his best game of this ca-reer, he will likely not play in Saturday’s game at Simeon Stadium in High Point against St. Aug’s. Jackson had to be attended to after the fights, and an aircast had to be put on his right left before he was taken to the trainers' room at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“He actually got hurt during the game,” Massey said about Jackson, who helped lead the defensive charge with five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. “He wanted to go back in at the end of the game but we held him out.”
Massey would not say if Jackson was hurt during the fights afterwards.
“What we don’t do is share information about our kids if they are hurt or whatever so this this is being handled internally by Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith as well as the conference office,” Massey said.
The CIAA has not released any information in terms of suspensions, and it's not known if they will make the information public knowledge.
Lost in the drama of what happened afterwards was the fact the Rams (2-4, 1-2 CIAA) played their best defensive game of the season.
“I was very encouraged by how we handled the second half, and that’s some-thing we hadn’t done well at all this season,” Massey said. “But the guys responded and we scored in the second half and looked good doing it. So we were happy with the victory, but not with what happened afterwards, obviously.”
Massey said he’s going to continue to protect his players from questions about the postgame fights. Massey's goal is for the Rams to start focusing on the St. Aug's game on Saturday.
“We want to protect these young men and we are legally bound by the HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) law that we can’t release certain things,” Massey said. “For me, I’m a little disappointed in how the game ended so I didn’t want to talk to anybody about the game and I apologize for that. Moving forward, we are going to talk about these outstanding individuals here with me and talk about this Furniture City Classic.”
This will be the first time WSSU has played in High Point since beating Virginia Union in the 2010 opener.
"We're excited about this game coming up because our fans travel well and we think there will be a lot of red in High Point on Saturday night," Massey said. "And this is a big game in our conference."
