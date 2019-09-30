Roster turnover is nothing new in college basketball, and Winston-Salem State and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. had plenty of it this off-season.
Hill, who will begin his second season on the bench at WSSU, welcomes four Division I transfers to his roster, led by point guard Jon Hicklin, who is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, and is a transfer from James Madison. Hicklin, a true point guard, isn’t totally new to the program because he sat out last season as a redshirt and practiced with the Rams.
“Jon is really good and he’s really taken to what we want to accomplish here,” Hill said. “It was good that he practiced last year because he knows what to expect.”
The other transfers are guard Justice Kithcart (Old Dominion), Jaylen Alston (Gardner-Webb) and Dontae Caldwell (Maryland-Eastern Shore). Also transferring was Glen Campbell, a 6-3 guard from Division II USC-Aiken.
Alston, a former star at Eastern Guilford, has the same kind of motor that WyKevin Bazemore had during his four seasons at WSSU. Hill coached against Bazemore when Hill was the head coach at Shaw.
“He’s not the same type of rebounder maybe that Bazemore was, but the motor Jaylen has is something else,” Hill said about Alston, who averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds and 3.4 steals a game in his senior season at Eastern Guilford.
Hill said that the NCAA hasn’t cleared the Division I transfers as of yet but all of them are enrolled and have been able to go through conditioning. The Rams first official practice will be Oct. 15.
“I do have high expectations with this team, but the pieces have to come together,” Hill said. “My staff (assistants Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith) and I are excited about who we have on our roster.”
The only three players who remain who were recruits of James Wilhelmi, the former coach, are seniors Robert Colon and Julius Barnes as well as sophomore Melvin Huntley Jr., a seldom-used small forward. Colon and Barnes were starters last season and Colon has been a steady scorer in all three of his previous seasons having scored more than 1,000 career points.
Colon was second on the team last season averaging 15.5 points a game as they went 12-15 in Hill’s first season. A late-season six-game losing streak in the CIAA was their toughest stretch, but Hill points out there were several good wins as well.
“We ended up losing in the first round (of the CIAA Tournament) and that ended our season quickly,” Hill said about the loss to Elizabeth City State in Charlotte.
Hill is excited about Colon’s outlook on his senior season.
“Rob’s really bought in and has worked hard, and so has Julius,” Hill said. “I know those are the two who are from James’ teams but they are two really good players that we can lean on in terms of experience and their talent.”
Another starter back from last season is sophomore Xavier Fennell, a 6-4 rebounding machine who had some great moments in his freshman season. Mason Harrell got hurt in mid-season and missed the second half of the season but is expected back. He’s a 6-8 center who did his damage mostly around the basket.
Also back from last year’s team is sophomore guard Justin Ross.
The other newcomers are freshmen Shamon Jackson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Garner along with Brandon Franklin, a 6-foot-10 center from Fayetteville. Sophomore Charles Terry, who is a 6-foot-3 guard, is a graduate of Mount Tabor. Another freshman on the roster is Jaylin Parker, who is 5-foot-5 point guard from Rolesville.
“We are guard oriented so we are happy with that aspect,” Hill said. “We’ll have the same goals as our first year here and that’s to compete for the CIAA championship.”
When asked if this season would be easier since its second year on the WSSU bench, Hill said: “I don’t know if easy is the right word. We just need to improve each and every day.”
