Claudette Weston, who has long been a fixture around Winston-Salem State and the city of Winston-Salem, has been named winner of the 2020 Ann Spencer Sports Connector Award that’s given each year by the National Sports Media Association.
The Annie is named for the former president of Goody’s Headache Powders and it recognizes somebody who has helped connect the local community through sports.
Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, a WSSU legend and former NBA star, was the winner of the award last year.
Weston helped connect the community in the mid-1960’s along her husband after they became friends with Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines at WSSU. Weston also became friends with many of Gaines’ players including Monroe and the 1966-67 Division II national championship team.
Weston, a past winner of the Big House Gaines Unsung Hero Award, is the president and chief executive officer of Weston & Associates, Inc., a local meeting and event management firm.
A fan of many sports, she has also served as a member of the Greater Winston-Salem Sports Commission, was a team sponsor and supporter of the Winston-Salem National Little League, and was instrumental in organizing the AAU Junior Boys 17-and-Under National Basketball Tournament in Winston-Salem from 1992 through 1995.
That event brought more than 2,500 players from 35 states to town, and featured such future pros as Allen Iverson, Ron Mercer, Jeff McInnis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Jerry Stackhouse.
Weston also helped Gaines in his pursuit to move the WSSU games in the late 1960s from tiny Whitaker Gym on campus to the old Memorial Coliseum.
Dave Goren, the executive director of the NSMA, said: “Between just being there as a fan, and being involved on an organizational level, she has connected this community through sports for a long, long time. Her willingness to cross racial lines to watch Winston-Salem State play and to stand up for the WSSU players when they were discriminated against adds to her legacy and makes her the perfect recipient of the ‘Annie.’”
The Ann Spencer Sports Connector Award dinner will begin with a cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. on April 30 at Forsyth Country Club. For more information go to www.nationalsportsmedia.org or contact Goren at dgoren@nationalsportsmedia.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.