CHARLOTTE – Winston-Salem State’s women found out what hitting the wall feels like in the CIAA Tournament semifinals.
And that wall was the top-seeded Fayetteville State Broncos, who dismantled the Rams 64-47 on Friday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.
With not a lot in the tank after an emotionally-draining victory over the second-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) on Thursday afternoon, the Rams task was just too much. Fueled by their defense, the Broncos went on a 17-1 run early and were never really threatened.
“I have to give credit to Fayetteville State, and they did a great job defensively to stop us and we shot just 25 percent,” said Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams, who was making her first semifinal appearance in her four seasons at her alma mater.
The Rams were just 1 for 14 in the second quarter from the field firing up blank after blank. By halftime the Rams trailed 26-12. In the third quarter the Broncos (20-8) stretched their lead to as many as 22. Their biggest lead was 28 with about seven minutes to go in the game.
“I was nervous about our legs,” Lamonte said about Friday’s third game in the last four days. “And I think that’s my fault because I probably should have had them do ice baths last night. And I probably should have kept them off their feet instead of going to the men’s game (on Thursday night.)
“We were just a step slow so I’ll be reliving this all night.”
The Broncos, who have won 11 in a row, will play in the championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the second straight season. They lost in last year’s championship to Virginia Union but this time they will take on Bowie State.
Leading the way for the Broncos was Katisha Hyman with 19 points and Shantel Williams added 14 points with Chantel Williams pulling down 12 rebounds.
Kyree Hall of the Rams said it was a tough way to end the run in the tournament.
“I didn’t see anything different from their defense,” Hall said about the Broncos, who beat the Rams twice in the regular-season but the games were a lot closer. “I just think they wanted it more than we did. Yes, our legs were tired but it’s about how you bring it to the tournament and it’s about wanting it and it doesn’t matter about offense, defense or the scouting report it’s about who wants it.”
O’Shea Hatley, who had foot surgery in September, but fought her way back to play major minutes in the last several games for the Rams, had 15 points and 12 rebounds. She was the lone player in double figures for the Rams, who end their season at 15-16.
The Rams, who have never won the CIAA Tournament in women’s basketball, were trying to get to the championship game for the third time in school history. They lost to Hampton in 1985 and Virginia State in 2002.
“It’s disappointing because we wanted to go to the championship,” Hatley said. “And it’s disappointing because I’m going to lose my seniors and I’ve become great friends with them so it’s tough right now.”
Bennett of the Broncos said she wasn’t sure if the Rams’ sluggishness was from their overtime win over Lincoln (Pa.) carried over into Friday’s game.
“They were kind of tired,” she said, “but in a tournament you have to bring it no matter what and that’s what we have to do (on Saturday) in the championship game."
Despite the loss, Lamonte was proud of just how far the Rams have gone. It was their first semifinal appearance since 2005 and at one point this season she was down to eighth healthy players.
The Rams fought through several injuries all season, and had one more as the clock wound down. Dahja Williams, who had a career game in Thursday's win over Lincoln (Pa.), had to be carried off the floor and into the locker room by two teammates and an assistant coach. Lamonte said Williams will likely have to have surgery.
“All of these young ladies have stepped up their roles and that’s why I’m always going to call them a resilient team,” Lamonte said, “because that’s what they were.”
