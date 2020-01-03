ciaa
CIAA Men's Standings

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

Livingstone 4-1 8-4

Fay. State 4-2 11-2

Claflin 3-2 6-7

WSSU 3-2 5-5

J.C. Smith 1-3 7-4

Shaw 1-3 4-7

St. Aug's 0-4 2-8

Northern Division

Virginia Union 3-0 8-4

Virginia State 5-1 9-4

ECSU 1-2 7-5

Bowie State 1-2 8-6

Lincoln (Pa.) 0-4 1-11

CIAA Women's Standings

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Fay. State 4-2 5-7

WSSU 3-3 6-6

Livingstone 2-3 4-6

St. Aug's 1-3 5-6

Shaw 1-3 4-7

J.C. Smith 1-3 5-6

Claflin 0-5 0-11

NORTHERN DIVISION

Bowie State 3-0 11-0

Virginia Union 3-0 8-1

Lincoln (Pa.) 3-1 12-2

Virginia State 4-2 8-6

ECSU 2-2 5-7

