CIAA
CIAA Graphic

SOUTHERN DIVISION

             Conf. Overall

Livingstone   1-0   4-0

Fay. State     1-0   3-1

Shaw           1-0    2-2

J.C. Smith     0-1   1-3

WSSU          0-1    1-3

St. Aug's      0-1    0-4

NORTHERN DIVISION

Bowie State  1-0    4-0

Va. State       1-0    3-1

Va. Union       1-0    3-1

Chowan         0-1    1-3

ECSU              0-1    0-4

Lincoln (Pa.)    0-1    0-4

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

