Like most college commissioners, Jacqie McWilliams of the CIAA doesn’t have a lot of concrete answers about what this fall will look like in terms of athletics.
McWilliams is in her eighth year as commissioner of the CIAA, and since the COVID-19 pandemic has shutdown college athletics all over the country, she is trying to plan for the future. But just what that future will entail running a Division II conference remains to be seen.
“We are administrators of sports at the collegiate level and it’s what we do, but all we can do is sit on the sidelines because they are calling a different play right now,” McWilliams said in a lengthy Zoom interview last week.
McWilliams said the CIAA was in a good place when the pandemic hit as far as finances in regards to athletics, but that could change in terms of sponsors for the conference. The CIAA basketball tournaments will be moving to Baltimore next year, and that will be one of the biggest focuses for the 2020-21 season.
“I’m proud of what we did this year even if it was cut short,” McWilliams said about the spring sports season being cut short in mid-March.
McWilliams is optimistic about the future, and she’s excited about how the CIAA, one of the oldest conferences in the country, has been through plenty since its inception in 1912.
“We’re a resilient conference, and have been that way for a long time,” McWilliams said. “So we’ll be fine as we figure all of this out.”
Here are a few highlights from McWilliams’ Zoom interview. For a complete Zoom video go to this story at www.journalnow.com
Q: Will the decision be made by the NCAA or at the conference level if there is football played this fall?
A: I think it will work hand in hand. We are always looking to see what the NCAA will do because they are our parent. They may make some decisions early or may wait and we are so restricted by the different laws between states when it comes to the virus. We have five different states that have schools in the CIAA, so we will all be driven by the institutions and what is allowed and what isn’t with regards to restrictions. We are all kind of figuring out how our CIAA schools will have a fall season even just academically.
Q: There’s been some speculation that football might get pushed to the spring. Do you see that working in the CIAA?
A: We have spring football now with practices but I don’t know how you could do that and play games just when you think about the staff that’s needed because you have spring sports as well. At Division II and Division III level staffs are not big so there would be tough to manage that.
Q: The CIAA Tournament, the 75th anniversary of the tournament, was completed on Feb. 29 in Charlotte so unlike a lot of conferences you were able to play. How important was that now that you are looking back on what this pandemic has done?
A: We were very fortunate to be able to play and we were actually tracking the virus that week but we were lucky to get our tournament in much like a lot of the Division II conferences because we are a week earlier. We were fortunate and blessed to be able to fulfill our obligations to our sponsors, and we did very well with ticket sales with a 23 percent increase and with the money coming in by June 30 we’ll see what the distribution will be on scholarship money to each school.
Q: With the spring sports being cancelled in the CIAA were you able to save some money by not playing host to the various championships?
A: Yes, there are operational costs with travel, so I don’t know what those number are but we will have those numbers ready when we have a meeting about our budget so there was some cost saving for us as a conference. And we didn’t have our winter championship in bowling because we had the cancel that as the pandemic hit us pretty fast soon after the basketball tournament.
Q: Even though the spring championships were not played can you sum up the 2019-20 year as a whole?
A: I thought we had an amazing year. I said last year we had a great year the year before and had no real incidents and we did pretty well financially. We carried that on into this year with football being great and volleyball was a great championship and so was basketball but we missed out on the spring sports obviously.
Q: With schools looking to cut expenses are you worried about CIAA schools dropping nonrevenue sports?
A: I think all of us are worried in athletics as it relates to higher education. As important as athltetics is to us you don’t have athletics if don’t have colleges running. All of my college commissioners that we stay in contact with are all brainstorming on how we strategize if we don’t have fall sports. What happens if schools can’t have all the sports they currently offer so we’re looking at a lot of scenarios.
