CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
Northern Division
Bowie State
Virginia State
Virginia Union
Elizabeth City State
Lincoln (PA)
Southern Division
Livingstone
Claflin
Shaw
Winston-Salem State
Fayetteville State
Johnson C. Smith
Saint Augustine’s
Women's Predicted Order of Finish
Northern Division
Virginia Union
Bowie State
Lincoln (PA)
Elizabeth City State
Virginia State
Southern Division
Fayetteville State
Johnson C. Smith
Winston-Salem State
Livingstone
Claflin
Shaw
Saint Augustine’s
