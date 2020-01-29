www
Men's Standings

Southern Division

WSSU 8-2, 10-8

J.C. Smith 7-3, 13-5

Claflin 6-5, 10-11

Fay. State 5-5, 16-5

Livingstone 5-6, 11-10

St. Aug's 2-7, 7-12

Shaw 1-10, 4-17

Northern Division

Va. State 9-1, 15-6

Bowie State 5-3, 13-8

Va. Union 4-4, 11-10

ECSU 4-6, 11-9

Lincoln (Pa.) 3-7, 7-15

Women's Standings

Southern Division

Fay. State 8-2, 11-8

J.C. Smith 6-4, 10-9

WSSU 5-5, 10-10

Livingstone 5-6, 9-10

St. Aug's 3-6, 8-11

Shaw 2-9, 6-14

Claflin 0-11, 0-19

Northern Division

Lincoln (Pa.) 9-1, 19-3

Va. Union 7-1, 16-2

Bowie State 6-2, 16-3

ECSU 4-6, 8-12

Va. State 4-6, 8-14

