According to Massey, the Indians' starting quarterback, Ken Avent III, will return for this week’s game. Massey said Avent sat out last week for Catawba’s 37-9 loss against 15th-ranked West Georgia. Last season as a freshman, Avent threw 12 touchdown passes in eight games.

“From what we understand (Avent) is expected back this week,” Massey said. “We know our secondary, which is a strength for us, will have to be ready to play.”

