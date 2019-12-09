Winston-Salem State took a chance on what was supposed to be a round trip to Elizabeth City State for a game on Saturday. Instead of making the long trip on Friday, which is what the women’s team did, the men’s team’s bus broke down and the game was never played.
It was an unusual that a game was postponed but it was the only recourse. The team was stranded on the side of the road near Rocky Mount.
The likely makeup date is Jan. 16, but that is not official yet.
There was a familiar face back on the court and coaching again. James Wilhelmi, a former WSSU basketball coach, has stayed in Winston-Salem and is now coaching at North Forsyth. Don't miss these outstanding photos by Andrew Dye, who was allowed inside the locker room before the game and at halftime.
Wilhelmi loves the challenge of coaching in high school compared to the college game, and it appears he has some good talent to compete as a 2-AA school.
Wake Forest and WSSU are talking about possibly of playing an exhibition game in basketball next season. There are also discussions about a doubleheader at Joel Coliseum, where the Rams would play first and Wake Forest second.
It makes sense for the schools to play each other in an exhibition game because it would generate some local interest. The last time Wake Forest played an exhibition game two seasons ago, a little more than 3,000 people showed up for the game. If WSSU and Wake Forest played I’m thinking that attendance figure would at least double.
