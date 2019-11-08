Richard Hayes, the successful head coach of the Broncos, was the defensive coordinator of the Rams earlier this decade. Hayes, a nephew of Bill Hayes, the former coach and athletics director at WSSU, can guide the Broncos to their third straight appearance in the championship game.
Fayetteville State has a solid running game led by Stevie Green, and its defense has been exceptional. The Broncos beat the Rams 23-22 at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2017. The Rams missed a 36-yard field goal on the final play of that game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.