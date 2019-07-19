Brian “BDaht” McLaughlin will be back as public-address announcer at Winston-Salem State for football and basketball games.
McLaughlin, a 2006 graduate of WSSU, will be calling games for the first time since 2013-14 season.
George Knox, the interim athletics director, said BDaht's first game will be WSSU's football home opener against Catawba on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium.
"We are bringing back BDaht," Knox said on Friday morning. "We want to enhance our game environment and get our alums and our current students to rally behind our teams and support our programs."
In the spring of 2014 BDaht, a popular disc jockey on 102 JAMZ (102.1) was fired by WSSU after making disparaging remarks on Twitter about a gay student who was running for Mr. WSSU.
He apologized for his Twitter rant to the student, but hasn’t called any basketball or football games since the spring of 2014. He was let go officially by WSSU in June of 2014.
Here is the link to a story about BDaht apologizing to the student in April of 2014.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/dj-apologizes-for-anti-gay-tweets/article_ee666a7e-bab3-11e3-bbd5-0017a43b2370.html
Knox said that bringing back BDaht to call the games is a second chance and he and the administrators at WSSU are all on board with the decision.
"It was five years ago when that happened and he's assured us he's grown as a person and the he's sincere in his apology for what happened," Knox said. "He's shown his unwavering support for the university since that mistake he made so we do believe in second chances."
BDaht could not be reached for comment.
Over the last two years BDaht has announced at various functions on campus including the popular “Ramdation” which is a week of freshmen orientation in August. He's helped out at that popular event the last two falls.
BDaht, who is also a popular comedian who has performed all over the country, has also been the voice of the Greensboro Swarm for two seasons. The Swarm is in the NBA Developmental League that is owned by the Charlotte Hornets.
BDaht had been the Rams public address announcer for 10 years starting when he was a junior in 2004.
When BDaht was let go in 2014 he wasn’t about to disparage his alma mater. He said in June of 2014: “I had a situation a few months ago that reflected bad on athletics and I’m sure it weighed heavily on Winston-Salem State, and I’m sure that went into their decision to let me go,” he said.
BDaht said in June of 2014 he would always love WSSU no matter what.
“I didn’t do it for the money, that’s for sure,’ McLaughlin said in 2014. “I know it ended kind of badly, but I’ll always have a love for Winston-Salem State and I think everybody who knows me, knows that.”
BDaht has been back for a few football games, and has made it a point to come to homecoming since 2014. “WSSU has done so much for me and I’ve never forgotten that,” he said in 2014.
Knox said that one of the pushes he and the athletics department is making are season-ticket sales. The Rams will have five home games.
"Now that the preseason polls are out we are really pushing to get those season tickets sold," Knox said. "We are ready to have a good season and I know the coaches and the players are looking forward to it. This is the time to make that push to sell season tickets."