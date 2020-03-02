Well, that was fun.
I had forgotten what it was like for Winston-Salem State to win a CIAA title in basketball because eight years between titles was a long time, especially to this old, broken-down sportswriter.
The atmosphere on the court at the Spectrum Center was fantastic after the Rams fought back from an 11-point deficit in the final four minutes to go to secure the school’s 12th CIAA title.
There were so many big plays in the final two minutes. Not surprisingly, those plays were made by several guys, which is a testament to how the Rams won all season. Sure, Robert Colon was as good as usual (25 points and the MVP), but if not for Mason Harrell, Xavier Fennell, Julius Barnes, Justice Kithcart, Jon Hicklin, Dontae Caldwell, Jaylen Alston and others, the Rams don’t win it.
I guess what made covering the Rams’ fourth CIAA title in the last 21 years so much fun was how they did it. Nobody expected much of them when the season started, but Cleo Hill Jr. and his coaching staff had other ideas.
One the storylines of the championship game was that Earl “The Pearl” Monroe talked to the team via speakerphone before the game started. Monroe was in a hospital in New York City with an undisclosed illness. I had reached out to Monroe, calling him as I was driving to Charlotte, and I could tell he was disappointed to not be there. He was supposed to come to Charlotte on Thursday.
Another of WSSU’s prominent alums, Stephen A. Smith, was all over Twitter during the game and posted some nice things about the Rams winning the title again. I'm guessing he might mention something on his ESPN show today.
The Rams returned to campus on Sunday afternoon, and around 200 students were there to greet them. It was a fitting end to the long weekend, and the good news was Hill wasn’t going to have practice. They were all going to try to get some much-needed sleep.
It also was fitting that WSSU won the tournament in the state of North Carolina. The CIAA tournaments will move to Baltimore next season. Saturday's game ended a 15-year run in Charlotte, the longest stint in one city in the 75 year history of the tournament. I was able to catch up with the CIAA commissioner about a few things regarding the conference.
In case you didn’t read the other game articles from the weekend, you can find links below. It also was a big deal for the WSSU women to get to the semifinals on Friday, a great accomplishment for Coach L’Tona Lamonte.
