Winston-Salem State will open its home football schedule on Saturday against Catawba at 6 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Among the changes for this year’s games at Bowman Gray Stadium is a clear-bag policy.
The policy limits the size and type of bags that fans can bring into the stadium and is similar to the policies adopted at Wake Forest and N.C. A&T.
George Knox, the interim athletics director at WSSU, said the new rules make sense.
"This is a policy to help ensure the safety of our fans," he said. "Safety for our fans and student-athletes is our top priority."
The approved items are clear plastic vinyl that does not exceed 12 inches in length.
Seat cushions can be no larger than 16 inches wide. Also, small clutch bags the can be brought in as well as one gallon clear plastic freezer bags to carry items into the stadium.
Among the prohibited items are purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags or fanny packs, luggage, computer bag or camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.
This policy is also in effect for basketball games at the Gaines Center.
Clear bags can be purchased at WSSU’s ticket office at the Anderson Center on campus. The clear bags will also be sold before the game near the stadium.
For more information go to WSSU’s web site at https://www.wssurams.com/general/2019-20/releases/20190906lmlsyd
