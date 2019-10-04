Hall was one of the best quarterbacks to play in the CIAA, but Ja’Rome Johnson, a junior, has done well so far this season for the Bulldogs. In a 56-6 rout of St. Aug’s last week, he completed 19 of 29 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown in the easy victory.

The Rams’ secondary, which is one of the best in the CIAA, will be tested thanks to Dushon David, a senior wide receiver. He had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns last weekend.

