RICK DUCKETT 1999-2000

Winston-Salem State basketball coach Rick Duckett during a game on Nov. 30, 1999.

Tournament site: RBC Center, Raleigh

Most outstanding player: Rob Williams, WSSU

Most outstanding coach: Rick Duckett, WSSU

The highlights: The tournament moved from Winston-Salem to Raleigh but the Rams, faced with expectations to defend their title, came through in a big way thanks in large part to transfer Rob Williams. He was a pass-first, shoot-second point guard who loved the atmosphere and the competitiveness the conference offered. Despite losing Tyrone Thomas and Larry Patterson to exhausted eligibility, the Rams went 26-4. Duckett would coach the Rams one more season before leaving with Dave Odom to go to South Carolina as an assistant coach. Duckett’s three-year run at WSSU was 73-19. Duckett, who is the associate head coach at Charleston Southern, said: “What was impressive about that second group was the guys that were still there from that first year knew what it took to win. The best thing about that team was they never talked about trying to repeat, they just went out and did their job each and every night.”

