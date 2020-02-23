Tournament site: RBC Center, Raleigh
Most outstanding player: Rob Williams, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Rick Duckett, WSSU
The highlights: The tournament moved from Winston-Salem to Raleigh but the Rams, faced with expectations to defend their title, came through in a big way thanks in large part to transfer Rob Williams. He was a pass-first, shoot-second point guard who loved the atmosphere and the competitiveness the conference offered. Despite losing Tyrone Thomas and Larry Patterson to exhausted eligibility, the Rams went 26-4. Duckett would coach the Rams one more season before leaving with Dave Odom to go to South Carolina as an assistant coach. Duckett’s three-year run at WSSU was 73-19. Duckett, who is the associate head coach at Charleston Southern, said: “What was impressive about that second group was the guys that were still there from that first year knew what it took to win. The best thing about that team was they never talked about trying to repeat, they just went out and did their job each and every night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.