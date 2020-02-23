Tournament site: War Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem

Most outstanding player: Teddy Blunt, WSSU

Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU

The highlights: The Cleo Hill Era was a bridge to the Teddy Blunt Era as the Rams won another title, again in Winston-Salem. Blunt, maybe the most underrated of the superstars Gaines coached, led the Rams to a 23-7 record. The Rams beat Virginia State in the championship game 75-68 in overtime, but lost to Transylvania in the NAIA Tournament’s first round. Blunt was an All-CIAA performer for three seasons and was also an NAIA All-America in his senior season. During Blunt’s four seasons as a starter, the Rams went 89-23. “Virginia State had two 6-foot-10 guys and they were the original Twin Towers but we used our quickness pretty well,” said Blunt, a City Council member in Wilmington, Del., for 16 years who is still involved in politics and his trying to help friend Joe Biden in his bid to become president. Blunt said the Rams won the tournament in front of more than 8,000 fans. “We played as many as four games at the Coliseum during the season, so that helped us once we got to the CIAA Tournament,” Blunt said.

