Tournament site: McDougald Gym, Durham
Most outstanding player: Wilford John, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Shelton Matthews, Virginia State
The highlights: Thanks to Wilford John, an outstanding scorer, and superstar Jack DeFares, the Rams won their second title by beating Virginia State 48-42 in the championship game. John is the sixth-leading scorer in school history with 1,808 points. The Rams went on to beat Grambling before their season ended in a 100-80 loss to Tennessee State. DeFares, also from New York City, earned first-team All-CIAA in 1955, ’56 and ’57.
