Tournament site: Greensboro Coliseum
Most outstanding player: Cleo Hill, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU
The highlights: For the first time Gaines was voted the most outstanding coach. Hill, a junior, led a team that finished 19-5. What made the tournament title special was it was won not far from WSSU’s campus. Hill left WSSU after the 1961 season as the all-time leading scorer with 2,488 points and having averaged 25 points per game in his career.
